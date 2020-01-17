Faroese football club donates old uniforms to Romania

In Romania, one might soon be able to spot children and young adults wearing black and red football uniforms from the Faroe Islands.

– Instead of throwing out perfectly good football uniforms, we’re donating them to Romania, the Faroese football club, Havnar Bóltfelag (HB) announced on Facebook earlier this week.

Last year, HB changed sponsors from Nike to Adidas, hence they had to acquire all new uniforms, and instead of throwing out the old ones, still in good condition, HB chose to put them to good use.

The uniforms have been donated to Rumeniahjálpin, an initiative which provides people in Romania with clothing and other necessities.