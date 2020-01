On Friday, an agreement was made between Sp/f Jarðir, a company owned by Faroese farmers, and Sp/f Hiking, owned by Faroese tour guide Pól Sundskarð.

Sp/f Jarðir, which was founded last spring, purchased the web domains Hiking.fo and Heimabeiti.fo from Mr. Sundskarð, and it is the goal of the company to use their new platforms to improve the conditions for tourism all over the Faroe Islands.

Although Mr. Sundskarð has handed over the Hiking.fo domain, he will continue his work as a tour guide.