Faroese diplomatic office in Israel to be placed in Tel Aviv not Jerusalem

The plan is to for the Faroe Islands to open a diplomatic office in Israel this November.

In November of last year, Jenis av Rana, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the Danish newspaper Politiken that the plan was to have the office located in Jerusalem, and that it was, in fact, a recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

But in an interview with Faroese website in.fo, Minister av Rana reveals that there has been a change of plans, and that the diplomatic office will in fact be placed in Tel Aviv, where most other countries also have their diplomatic offices.

– In both the Faroe Islands and Denmark there is political opposition to the idea of placing the diplomatic office in Jerusalem, and I don’t want to lose the opportunity to open a diplomatic office by sticking to the idea of Jerusalem. Hence it will be in Tel Aviv. Perhaps we can move it to Jerusalem later, he says.

The Faroe Islands already have diplomatic offices in Moscow, Reykjavik, London, Bruxelles, Copenhagen and Beijing. There is also talk of establishing a diplomatic office in Washington.

