Faroese Counter-Strike Champions crowned on Saturday

This Saturday, Esport.fo organized the final round of the Faroese Counter-Strike championship. The winner was “Team Suh Dude”.

“Team Suh Dude” competed against team “Meet Your Destiny”.

The winner was the best out of five, and after having won an equal amount of victories, “Team Suh Dude” won the final round with the result being 16-10.

Teams

Team Suh Dude: Kári Højgaard Joensen (SkrtNeglHann), Petur Ingvar Bjellvåg (Happyfeet), Jacob Vitalis (Mogens) Heðin Mortensen (Hmonst3r) og Jógvan Sólsker (Jimmy).

Meet Your Destiny: Kaj Joensen (Flexo), Aron Hammer (doormaN), Meinhard L. Mohr (ZEYNT), Fríði Lómstein Zachariasen (frusaZ) og Rókur Dam Norðoy (RdN).