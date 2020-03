The piece “A Place Called Home” composed by Faroese composer Óli Jógvansson in 2018, has been nominated for an award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which will take place in November.

“A Place Called Home” is from Óli Jógvansson’s album “Voyager”. It is performed by Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra, led by Grigor Palikaroc. The piece is arranged by Zuzana Michlerová.

For many years, Óli Jógvansson has been composing music with Bárður Háberg under the trademark Baroli Music.