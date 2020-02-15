Faroese boxing champion Sarah Mahfoud ranked 15th on prestigious list

The newly crowned IBF world champion, Sarah Mahfoud from Vestmanna is currently among the top 15 female boxers in the world.

Ms. Mahfoud is currently ranked number 15 worldwide on the lb for lb list, which compares boxers from all divisions, according to boxrec.com, a website dedicated to providing updated records of professional boxers, both male and female.

This is quite a feat, considering she has only boxed in ten professional matches, and Sarah Mahfoud thinks that the unexpectedly good ranking will open up many eyes to her strength and grant her the opportunity to box in other prestigious and exciting competitions.

It has only been two weeks since Mahfoud earned the world championship title after defeating former IBF featherweight champion Brenda Carabajal from Argentina.