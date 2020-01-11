Faroese actress nominated for prestigious Swedish film award

Faroese dancer and actress, Vígdis Hentze Björck has been nominated for Guldbaggen, which has been described as the Swedish equivalent of the Academy Awards.

It is Ms. Björck’s performance as Johanna in “Fågelfångarens son” (The Birdcatcher’s Son”, a Swedish drama set in the Faroe Islands, which has earned her the nomination for “Best Female Lead”.

The film, which was written and directed by Richard Hobert, premiered last spring, first in Sweden, and then in the Faroe Islands.

The nominees for Guldbaggen were announced on Wednesday, and Vígdis Hentze Björck’s nomination was the only nomination that “The Birdcatcher’s Son” received.

The award ceremony will be held on the 20th of January.