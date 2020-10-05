Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen wins Danish Reumert Prize

On 21 September, Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen won a Reumert award for “Best Male Lead” alongside fellow actor Jens Albinus for their shared role in the play “Det Store Stilehæfte”.

This is the first time two actors have won this award, but Olaf Johannessen and Jens Albinus have both won this award twice before. Olaf Johannessen in 2015 and 2016, and Jens Albinus in 2009 and 2012.

This was the fourth time Olaf Johannessen had been nominated for a Reumert Prize. Last time was in 2018 when he also won the Reumert Prize of Honour.

The Reumert Prize is a Danish prize awarded annually to recognize excellence in theatre achievements in Denmark. the Danish equivalent to the Tony Awards, one might say.

