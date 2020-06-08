Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen nominated for Danish Reumert Prize

Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen has been nominated for this year’s Reumert Prize, a Danish prize awarded annually to recognize excellence in theatre achievements in Denmark.

This is the fourth time Olaf Johannessen has been nominated for a Reumert Prize. Last time was in 2018 when he also won the Reumert Prize of Honour.

This year, Olaf Johannessen is nominated along with fellow actor Jens Albinus for their shared role in the play “Det Store Stilehæfte”. This is the first time two actors have been nominated for this prize together.

The play is also nominated for “Best Play”.

The award ceremony will be held on 21 September.

