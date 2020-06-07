Faroe Islands welcome 700,000 virtual visitors

Following it’s launch in April, the Faroe Island’s Remote Tourism tool has allowed 700,000 people from 197 countries to explore the island remotely.

Of the 700,000, over 1,000 people have had the chance to explore the nation with a Faroese guide via a live video camera and a remote control. The virtual visitors were able to ‘control’ the exploration by transforming their PC, tablet or phone into a joypad, and requesting their guide to turn, walk, jump or run across the island within a 60-minute-long tour.

Read more here.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION