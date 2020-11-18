Faroe Islands secure historic promotion to League C in 1:1 draw against Malta

Last night’s match at Malta’ s Ta’ Qali National Stadium turned out to be another 1:1 draw for the Faroese national football team, yet they emerged victorious. Tuesday’s draw against the Maltese secured the Faroese a historic victory in Group D1 in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

The match was an important one to both Malta and the Faroe Islands, as the outcome would determine which team would be promoted. In order to secure the promotion, the Maltese team would need to win the match, while a draw would be enough for the Faroese.

Both goals were scored in the second half. The first was by Malta’s Matthew Guillaumier 54 minutes in, and the Faroe Islands’ Ári Mohr Jónsson delivered the equalizer 70 minutes in. This was Jónsson’s first goal for the national team.

With the match ending in a draw, the Faroe Islands now have 12 points, which has earned the team a promotion to Group C. This is also a new record for the Faroese national team, whose previous record in all competitions was 9 points (recorded in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification).

Final score for Group D1

Faroe Islands: 12 (Promoted)

Malta: 9

Latvia: 7

Andorra: 2

WATCH:

Instagram video of Faroese team members and fans celebrating group win