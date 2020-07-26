Faroe Islands registered highest number of cases in a single day on Saturday

On Saturday, a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the Faroe Islands, which is the highest number to be registered there since the virus broke out in March.

The last time the number of new cases came even close to Saturday’s number was 16 March, when 19 new cases were registered.

The Faroe Islands currently have 26 active cases, all of them foreigners. In addition to the 23 Russian sailors from the trawler AK-0749 Karelia, a family of three foreign travellers who arrived via Vágar Airport on 18 July, have tested positive.

Eight Faroe Islanders, who had contact with the crew of the AK-0749 Karelia, are currently in quarantine. The trawler left port on Saturday night.

A total of 33.149 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands. Only 30 members of the Russian crew, which counted a total of 77 men, were tested for COVID-19, and only seven of them tested negative.

The Faroe Islands have registered a total of 214 cases, and 188 recoveries.

