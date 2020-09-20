Family in Tórshavn tested positive for COVID-19 – All students and staff at Glasir college to get tested

On Saturday, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands, meaning the total number is now at 434. 412 have already recovered, meaning the number of active cases is now at 22.

115.041 tests have now been conducted.

The chief medical officer has also announced that a family in Tórshavn has tested positive. The family has children at the Glasir college, the public school, Skúlin á Fløtum and in a kindergarten at Norðasta Horn, Tórshavn.

It is unclear how the family has contracted the virus, and if they have passed it on to others. The Ministry of Education and Culture has therefore decided that all students at Glasir, four classes in Skúlin á Fløtum along with their teachers and children and staff in the kindergarten, need to get tested for COVID-19 twice.

The first round of tests will be done on Sunday and Monday, and the second round will be conducted on Wednesday. Everyone who’s been tested is asked to stay home until they receive a second negative test result.

There will be no classes at Glasir on Monday, but from Tuesday and most likely for the rest of the week, students will attend classes on Teams.

