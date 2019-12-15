Expanding aquaculture capacity at Norðskála

The expansion of Vónin’s aquaculture division at Norðskála will update the company’s capacity, gearing it up to continue providing the aquaculture industry with a premium service.

The new working hall will be 50 metres long and 30 metres wide, extending the working floor from 1500m2 to 3000m2. Today half of the existing floor space is used for storing cage nets, which have been serviced, while the other half is being used for repair work.

In the future the old hall will continue serving as storage for serviced cage nets, while the new hall will be devoted to repair work.

The new hall will also be significantly better equipped with power blocks and winches, which will make working conditions better and more effective. This will enable Vónin to respond even faster to urgent requests from aquaculture companies needing fast repairs to be carried out.

In addition, the office section will also be updated and expanded with 175m2 for offices, a meeting room, a new canteen and other facilities for the 30 skilled staff at the Norðskála facility.

“For the last 13 years Vónin’s aqauculture division has been located at Norðskála, where there has been an ongoing process of modernisation. This latest expansion will provide us with a complete, updated, aquaculture service station, which is ready to meet future challenges”, said Vónin CEO Hjalmar Petersen.

The expansion is expected to be finished in January 2020.

This article was originally published on vonin.com

