Eivør releases new single “Sleep on It”

On 18 September, Faroese singer, Eivør Pálsdóttir will release her newest album SEGL.

The album’s first single “Patience” was revealed in May, and this weekend, Eivør revealed a second single “Sleep on It”.

On her Facebook page, Eivør describes her new single as follows:

– “Sleep On It” is a song about making choices. Sometimes making a wrong choice might be the only way to eventually make the right one. This is the first song I wrote for my new album, and it was written during a sleepless night 3 years ago in my apartment in Copenhagen. Most of all this song portrays hope to me. Regardless of one’s past, or “old habits”, it’s never too late to change for the better.

You can listen to the new single above or find it on all streaming platforms.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION