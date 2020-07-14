Eivør releases music video to new single “Sleep on It”

Two weeks ago, Eivør Pálsdóttir released her single “Sleep on It” from her upcoming album SEGL, which will be available on 18 September.

On Tuesday, she released a music video to accompany the single.

– The music video was filmed and produced in Iceland during the chaos of quarantine, COVID-19 and all the uncertainty that went with it. It is produced by the talented Einar Egils, and Tómas Lemarguis, whom we know from “Blade Runner 2049” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” among other things, is playing the lead, Eivør says.

The story is written by Einar Egils and Elias K. Hansen.

