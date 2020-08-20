Eight medical secretaries at the National Hospital quarantined – Number of untraceable cases is concerning, chief medical officer says

On Wednesday, one new COVID-19 case was discovered, according to newest statistics from the chief medical officer.

80.312 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.659 were conducted on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 383, of which 274 have recovered. This leaves 109 active cases. Three are currently hospitalized, and one is in the intensive care unit.

Although the number of new cases has been in decline these last couple of days, the virus is still out there, chief medical officer, Lars Fodgaard Møller says.

– Of the five cases, which were announced yesterday, three of them didn’t know where they’d contracted the virus, and they weren’t in quarantine either, which means that we still have a virus on the loose in our society, that we haven’t gotten under control, and that is concerning, he tells Kringvarp Føroya.

The chief medical officer adds that cases with individuals unable to tell, where they contracted the virus is something that they now deal with almost every day.

374 people are now in quarantine, according to newest statistics. On Thursday evening, it was also announced that eight medical secretaries working at the National Hospital had been placed in quarantine, after they’d been in contact with a colleague who’d tested positive for COVID-19.

The person had been travelling abroad and was tested at Vágar Airport. After receiving a negative test result, the person went back to work, but on the sixth day after their arrival, a second test turned out positive.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–