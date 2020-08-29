Eight days without domestic COVID-19 cases: Now we have to protect the borders, Dr. says

More than 92.895 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands. 1.102 tests were conducted on Friday, and all samples turned out to be negative.

This means that the Faroe Islands can now celebrate eight days without any domestic cases and five days without any new cases at all.

One person has recovered since Friday, hence 362 of the 411 people who’ve tested positive in the Faroe Islands, have recovered. This means that the number of active cases has been lowered to 49. 80 people are still in quarantine – ten less than the day before.

Two COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, but neither of them are in the intensive care unit, according to the Ministry of Health.

Doctor: Get tested on the sixth day and practice caution until the result comes

That no domestic cases have been registered in over a week is very good news, says Pál Weihe, doctor and professor in public health. Now it is important that we prevent the virus from coming back across the borders.

– We are now in a situation where contracting the virus inside the country is unlikely, and all that’s left is to protect our borders, he tells Kringvarp Føroya.

According to Pál Weihe it is important that both Faroe Islanders and foreign travellers, who get tested upon arrival, get tested again on the sixth day after their arrival. It is also important that they exercise caution and maintain social distancing, until they’ve received their second test result. If they do that, the country will be pretty well protected, he says.

According to website corona.fo, travellers can think of the first six days as a kind of limited quarantine. He advises travellers to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.

When going to the store, they ought to sanitize their hands before entering and after leaving the store. It is also recommended that they wear a mask, when running errands, like going to the store. It is also recommended that they stay away from large gatherings.

They are not recommended to stay home from work, if their employer and circumstances allow them to return before they receive their second test result.

Pál Weihe estimates that about 1/5 of all travellers who tests negative upon arrival could test positive six days later, which is why it is so important that travellers be careful during the first six days.

