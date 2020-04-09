Eiði Municipality is hosting online bingo tonight

This Maundy Thursday evening, Eiði Municipality is hosting a rather special event.

Every household in the municipality received three books with bingo plates this Monday, and tonight at 7 PM, all the numbers will be announced on the website of Eiði Municipality. This is a free event for all citizens of Eiði Municipality.

The purpose of this event is to give people a fun evening while advertising local businesses. For prizes, Eiði Municipality has purchased products from six different local businesses – the local Inn grocery store, Salons Fríðbjørg, Cassiopeia and Beauty Care, Sjógæti, and Café Rose