Drive-in theatre in Tórshavn was a big success

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of cultural events have had to come up with alternative, practically risk free ways for the public to come together and enjoy themselves. This has led to a series of online concerts, pub quizzes, beer tastings, and now the drive-in theatre has been brought back.

This past week offered a drive-in concert with Teitur, a drive-in church in Leirvík, and this past weekend, five drive-in movie screenings on Skálatrøð in Tórshavn.

According to organizers, a total of about 230 cars showed up.

– We had room for about 60 cars for each screening, and we sold a lot of tickets. We sold 50 tickets for the first screening on Friday evening, and on Sunday evening we had a full house. The reactions were also extremely positive. One noted that this was a great way to go to the theatre because they were able to converse with the person next to them without disturbing anyone else, Hans Andor Johannesen, one of the organizers, told Hvat.fo.

