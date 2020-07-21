Dr. Pál Weihe: More masks in the Faroe Islands not unlikely

In 130 countries around the world, people are asked to wear masks or to otherwise cover their face. That is not the case in the Faroe Islands and their neighbouring countries, however, it is a requirement at the airport and on the buss from the airport.

Dr. Pál Weihe, consultant and professor in public health, thinks it would make sense to use masks at events like ólavsøka, which is celebrated next week.

– Seeing someone wearing a mask on ólavsøka would not be weird in my opinion, he tells Kringvarp Føroya.

It would especially make sense to do so when indoors, he says, adding that we cannot rule out the possibility that we’ll be seeing more masks worn in the Faroe Islands, if another wave were to hit in the fall.

