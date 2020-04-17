Doctor: Faroese festivals should be cancelled this summer

In the Faroe Islands, the coronavirus seems to be contained. It’s been ten days since the last case was found, and although the measures to control the spread of the disease are still in place, none of the festivals that are scheduled to take place this summer, have been cancelled. But according to Dr. Pál Weihe, they should be.

Pál Weihe, doctor at the Department of Occupational Medicine and Public Health in the Faroe Islands, thinks it is too soon to host such events this summer. According to Hvat.fo, the problem is the lack of border restrictions.

– It is too soon, because we still have open borders, meaning people can still come from Denmark, where the epidemic is expected to last for the remainder of the year. This means that we have no way to make sure that no infected people will be among the festival guests, even without foreign artists performing, and that’s where the danger lies, he says.

