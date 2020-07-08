Doctor: Children exempt from testing because we don’t want to frighten them

Since 27 June, all travellers above the age of 12 have been required to let themselves get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the Faroe Islands.

But why has an exception been made for children below the age of 12?

A part of the reason, says Pál Weihe, the medical professional in charge of the COVID-19 testing, is that evidence suggests that the odds of children carrying the disease are minimal.

But the main reason, he says, is that they do not want to frighten the children.

It can be stressful for them to wait in line for so long for such a test. That is why they are exempt, he tells Kringvarp Føroya.

There is, however, nothing preventing children from getting tested if they wish to be.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION