DJ Alan Walker joins Summar Festival lineup

Last week, organizers of the Summar Festival in Klaksvík announced that Norwegian superstar DJ Alan Walker will be performing at this year’s Festival in August.

Walker broke through with his megahit “Faded”, and since then many more hits have followed. Alan Walker has remixed songs by e.g. Bruno Mars, Avicii, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus. He has also performed with stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kygo.

– This show will be like nothing we have ever seen in the Faroe Islands before, festival organizers say.