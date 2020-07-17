Disrupting Wine tells the story of Vivino founder’s fascinating journey to conquer the wine world

Disrupting Wine tells the fascinating story of entrepreneur Heini Zachariassen as the founder of Vivino — the world’s largest wine app — and his rise to the top of the startup world in Silicon Valley. The documentary covers both the business and his personal journey — such as the cost of moving a family to a new continent.

With the rise of wine documentaries, such as Sour Grapes and Somm 1, 2, and 3, Disrupting Wine dives into the life of Heini Zachariassen. Born and raised in the majestic Faroe Islands, he knew early on that he wanted to become an entrepreneur. To do that, he had to move to Denmark to get an education. He later began his journey as a serial entrepreneur. Disrupting Wine – The Life of an Entrepreneur, created by Faroese filmmakers Johan Rimestad and Rógvi Langgaard, follows the inspirational story about Faroese entrepreneur Heini Zachariassen. His story debuts on Prime Video on July 23rd.

With the growth of Vivino, Heini, as a family man, had to make another life-changing decision regarding his career. If Vivino was to be the biggest wine app in the world, the company needed feet on the ground. Therefore, Heini and his family moved to San Francisco.

Vivino is now the world’s biggest wine app with almost fifty million users. For more information on Disrupting Wine – The Life of an Entrepreneur, including the official trailer and clips, please visit disruptingwinemovie.com

