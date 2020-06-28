Delayed approval of mandatory testing – Six travellers declined COVID-19 test yesterday

As of yesterday, 27 June, every traveller had to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the Faroe Islands, the government had declared. But that was not what happened on Saturday.

The company Thetis had signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health about conducting the tests on travellers, but the necessary approval from Dátueftirlitið, the Data Protection Authority of the Faroe Islands, had not arrived by the time the first plane landed at Vágar Airport.

For this reason, those in charge of the testing could only recommend that the passengers, which had arrived from Copenhagen shortly before 2 PM, let themselves get tested.

Pál Weihe, the medical professional in charge of the COVID-19 tests, told Kringvarp Føroya that 125 of the passengers agreed to get tested. Six passengers declined, some of them because they had recently gotten tested elsewhere.

Later that day, however, the approval was given, and every traveller is now required to get tested upon arrival.

