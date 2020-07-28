Crew of foreign vessels again permitted to disembark

The crew of foreign shipping and fishing vessels are once again permitted to disembark during their vessel’s stay in a Faroese port. This permission is reinstated to allow crew to unload, carry out routine vessel maintenance and other such activities directly related to the vessel.

Foreign crew members must stay in the immediate vicinity of the vessel and are not allowed to leave the harbour area. This means that they are not permitted to go shopping, run errands, or go for a walk.

If a crew member is a citizen of an open country, he or she can take a COVID-19 test, as everyone else arriving in the Faroe Islands is required to do. If the results are negative, the crew member can leave the harbour area.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION