COVID testing in Tórshavn moves to the harbour

Tórshavn residents will now be required to pre-register for testing

KVF.FO: COVID testing is no longer be taking place at Eirargarður near Tórshavn’s National Hospital.

As traffic conditions are not deemed ideal at the Eirargarður site and the testing tent cannot withstand strong winds, the health authorities have decided to move the testing centre to the ferry terminal at Tórshavn harbour.

Those wishing to get tested are required to pre-register here or book a time slot on 304545. Once you have registered, you will receive a notification by phone and email, which you are asked to show on arrival at the ferry terminal.

To avoid long queues, it is important to show up at the agreed time.

Opening times

– Monday and Wednesday: 5pm-7pm

– Tuesday: 8pm-10pm

– Friday: 7.30pm-9.30pm

– Saturday: 4.30pm-6.30pm

The testing station will be closed on Thursdays and Sundays.