COVID-19: Yet another traveller tests positive at Vágar Airport

On Tuesday, another traveller tested positive for COVID-19 at Vágar Airport, the fourth traveller to test positive in one week.

The person in question has gone into isolation.

A total of 415 cases have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, and since Tuesday, one recovery has been announced, raising the number of recoveries to 410. This means that the number of active cases remains 5.

One person is still hospitalized with COVID-19, and the number of people in quarantine remains 7.

105.719 tests have now been conducted.

