COVID-19: Two recoveries and 43 people quarantined

412 of the 423 people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands have now recovered, according to the most recent statistics.

This means that the Faroe Islands have 11 active cases – two less than on Sunday. The person who was hospitalized with the disease has also been discharged.

Since Sunday, an additional 43 people have been placed in quarantine, meaning the total number of people in quarantine is now 57. This is likely due to the five new cases, which were discovered on Saturday.

A total of 109.223 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands. Since 1 September, 12 new cases have been confirmed.

