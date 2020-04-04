COVID-19: Two new confirmed cases and two new recoveries

The current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 181, after 174 tests were conducted yesterday and an additional two people were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

An additional two recoveries have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of recoveries to 93. This also means that the current number of active cases remains 88.

A total of 4.800 tests have been conducted, 322 people are currently in quarantine, and two are hospitalized. So far, none of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands have been in critical condition.