COVID-19: Two new cases confirmed

On Wednesday, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands, according to most recent statistics.

The two people who tested positive were a traveller who tested positive upon arrival in the Faroe Islands and a person who’s part of a local chain of infection, which the chief medical officer is following.

With these two new cases, the Faroe Islands have registered 490 COVID-19 cases. 473 people have already recovered, leaving 17 active cases.

60 people are currently in quarantine and no one is hospitalized with the disease.

A total of 148.376 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands.