COVID-19: Two new cases confirmed in the Faroe Islands

After a full week without any new cases, two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the chief medical officer, Lars Fodgaard Møller, the new cases are connected, with one of the persons in question having recently returned to Faroe from another country.

With the two new cases, the island nation has now registered a total 497 COVID-19 cases, of which 493 have subsequently been declared negative, putting the current number of active cases at four.

With five people left in quarantine as of today, no person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands.