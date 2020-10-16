COVID-19: Two new cases confirmed – Both travellers from other countries

On Thursday, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands, according to most recent statistics.

In both cases, the person was a traveller who tested positive upon arrival in the Faroe Islands, and they have both been isolated, according to the chief medical officer.

143.379 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 707 were conducted on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 482, of which 471 have recovered. This leaves 11 active cases.

80 people are currently in quarantine and no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Source: Corona.fo

