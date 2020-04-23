COVID-19: Two new cases – But the virus is still contained

The number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 187, after two new cases were announced on Thursday morning. This brings the number of active cases up to nine.

According to Anette Lykke Petri, acting chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, the virus is still contained in the Faroe Islands, as the pair who’ve recently tested positive, had already gone into voluntary quarantine. Hence they had not been in contact with anyone else.

– It is still important to follow the guidelines regarding social distancing and to take the instructions regarding quarantine seriously, Anette Lykke Petri told Kringvarp Føroya.

6.375 tests have been conducted so far. 24 people are in quarantine, and no one is currently hospitalized.

