A total of 183 cases have now been registered in the Faroe Islands. Since yesterday morning, two additional cases have been announced after 44 tests were conducted yesterday.

According to the chief medical officer, a total of 107 have now recovered from COVID-19 – eight more than yesterday.

This brings the current number of active cases down to 76.

One person is currently hospitalized, and a total of 4.934 tests have been conducted so far. 297 people are currently in quarantine.