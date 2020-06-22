COVID-19: Two months without a new case

Today, 22 June, marks exactly two months since the last cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Faroe Islands, and since then, no new cases have appeared.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12.066 tests have now been conducted, and the results of the last 5.669 tests have come back negative.

The Faroe Islands announced their first case on 3 March, and on May 8 it was announced that the last COVID-19 patient had recovered.

The country has had a total of 187 cases, and all have resulted in a recovery. Only a handful of patients were hospitalized and none of them needed intensive care.

