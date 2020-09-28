COVID-19: Two days without new cases

On Sunday, 337 COVID-19 tests were conducted, and all samples were negative, according to the Ministry of Health’s most recent statistics.

Hence no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands since Friday, where three new cases were discovered.

Since Sunday, five people have been placed in quarantine, meaning a total of 228 poeple are now in quarantine, and the person who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged.

This means that the total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 460, and 423 of them have recovered, leaving 37 active cases.

A total of 127.721 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands. No one is currently hospitalized.

