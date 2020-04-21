COVID-19: Two days without new cases – Seven active cases left

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 185, after the last case was announced on Sunday.

The number of recoveries is now 178, meaning only seven active cases are left. No one is currently hospitalized with the disease.

6.171 tests have been conducted so far, and 25 people remain quarantined.

