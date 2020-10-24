COVID-19: Two days without a new case – Number of active cases is 12

478 tests were conducted on Thursday, and 819 were conducted on Friday, but the results were all negative. Hence the Faroe Islands have had two days without new cases.

According to newest statistics, five recoveries have been confirmed since Friday, meaning the number of active cases is now 12.

62 people are in quarantine, but no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 149.673 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands. The number of confirmed cases is 490, and 478 of these have ended in a recovery.