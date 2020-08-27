COVID-19: Travellers to pay for tests

Corona.fo: The Government of the Faroe Islands has decided to revise many of the current procedures and programs regarding COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands.

The job retention scheme which includes people in quarantine will be extended until 31 October. The authority to close bars and restaurants at 23 o’clock is also prolonged until 31 October. This also means that bars and restaurants can receive compensation for lost income due to early closure.

Travellers are required to be tested upon arrival to the Faroe Islands. This program is also extended up to and including 31 October. However, testing will only be free of charge up to and including 30 September. From 1 October travellers will need to pay for the test. The costs are not yet finalised, but a test is estimated to cost approximately DKK 390-500.

Corona.fo provides the latest official information and advice on measures to combat the coronavirus, COVID19, in the Faroe Islands. If you cannot find answers to your questions, you can call the Corona hotline – 304040 – monday to friday from 10-15.

