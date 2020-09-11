COVID-19: Traveller who tested negative at the airport tests positive after a second test

On Wednesday, one additional COVID-19 case was discovered, and in this case, the person in question was tested twice.

The person arrived via Vágar Airport, and as is the case with all travellers, the person was tested upon arrival. The test was negative, but after a second test, it was established that the person was in fact COVID-19 positive.

The person has now been placed in isolation.

This means that a total of 416 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, 410 of which have recovered. This means the current number of active cases is six. One person is hospitalized.

A total of 107.279 tests have now been conducted, and seven people are still in quarantine.

