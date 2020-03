The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 11. One more than the government announced at a press conference last night.

According to the Faroese Ministry of Health, seven of those infected had contracted the virus in other countries, and at least three had contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands.

Right now, 122 people are quarantined and a total of 327 people have been tested for COVID-19.