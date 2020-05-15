COVID-19: Three weeks since the last case was announced

It’s been about a week since the Faroese Minister of Health announced that the Faroe Islands was corona-free. The Faroe Islands’ last two cases were discovered on 22 April, and during the last three weeks, no new cases have been announced.

There was a little over two months between the announcement of the first case and the announcement of the last recovery. On Thursday’s press conference, Faroese Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen said that he was surprised by how quickly the Faroese Islands managed to get the number of active cases back down to a zero.

A total of 187 people in the Faroe Islands tested positive for the coronavirus, only a handful of them were hospitalized, and none of them needed intensive care. A total of 8.710 tests have been conducted so far, and the results of the last 2.440 have all been negative.

