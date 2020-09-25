COVID-19: Three new cases

On Thursday, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands.

The three people in question have all contracted the disease in the Faroe Islands, and they’re part of the same chain of infection.

A total of 125.690 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.277 were conducted on Thursday. 21 samples from Thursday are not yet analyzed.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 458, of which 417 have already recovered. This leaves 41 active cases.

229 people are currently in quarantine.

