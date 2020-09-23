COVID-19: Three new cases – Over 200 people in quarantine

The novel coronavirus is still spreading in the Faroe Islands. On Tuesday three new COVID-19 cases were discovered.

The people in question are all a part of the same chain of infection, and they have now been placed in isolation, according to the chief medical officer.

On Tuesday, 1.675 tests were conducted, and the total number of tests conducted in the Faroe Islands is now 121.107.

With three new cases, the total number of cases confirmed in the Faroe Islands is 451. 416 have already recovered, leaving 35 active cases.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 223 people are in quarantine.

