On Monday, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, meaning the number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands has gone up to 488.

The number of people who’ve recovered from the disease is still 472, meaning the number of active cases is now 16, according to newest statistics from the Ministry of Health.

147.079 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands – 1.053 on Monday.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 56 people are in quarantine.