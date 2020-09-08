COVID-19: Third person in one week tests positive at Vágar Airport

On Monday, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed, bringing the number of active cases up to five.

This is the third case to be caught at Vágar Airport in one week. Last week, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, two travellers tested positive upon arrival.

The person who tested positive on Monday is a Faroese citizen. The person has been isolated, and the chief medical officer is trying to find out, whom they’ve been in contact with, the Ministry of Health writes in a press release.

There is currently no community spread, and all recent cases have been travellers at the airport.

A total of 414 cases have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 409 have already recovered. 104.389 tests have been conducted.

One person is still hospitalized with COVID-19, and seven people are in quarantine.

