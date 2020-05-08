COVID-19: The Faroe Islands is down to one active case

According to most recent statistics, which were announced at noon on Friday, the Faroe Islands now only have one active case left.

It has now been a little over two weeks since the last cases were discovered in the Faroe Islands, and the number of active cases was expected to hit zero today, but since yesterday, only one person has recovered.

A total of 187 cases have been registered in the Faroe Islands, a total of 8.402 tests have been conducted, and seven people remain in quarantine.

