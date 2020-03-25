COVID-19: ten new cases and five recoveries in 24 hours

On Wednesday morning, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced that an additional ten people had tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced that an additional five people had recovered. Hence the total number of cases is now 132, and the total number of recoveries is 38.

On Monday and Tuesday, the number of active cases had gone down for the first time ever, but this morning, that number had gone up again. The Faroe Islands now has 94 active cases.

Two people are still hospitalised with the disease.

A total of 2.667 tests have been conducted so far, and 22 people are currently waiting for their test results. 665 people are currently in quarantine.